Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 723.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,900 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Continental Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Continental Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Continental Building Products by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Continental Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Shares of CBPX stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Continental Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $364,027.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,946.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.