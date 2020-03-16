Credit Suisse AG Has $14.35 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.19% of Radware worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Radware by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 632,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $916.79 million, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Radware had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.95%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

