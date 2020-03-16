Credit Suisse AG Sells 33,618 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,013,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after purchasing an additional 331,855 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 429,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 103,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.