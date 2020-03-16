Credit Suisse AG Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,782 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.38% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $14,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,969,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,096,000 after acquiring an additional 312,311 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $38,707,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $18,034,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.60 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NKTR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $188,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,866.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,054 shares of company stock worth $1,635,952. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

