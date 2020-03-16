Credit Suisse AG Has $14.46 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $41.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.28.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

