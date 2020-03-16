Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 672.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,506 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 388.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

