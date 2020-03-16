Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,320 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,999,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $47.23 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

