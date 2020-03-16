American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Lowered to at Piper Sandler

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from to in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXP. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.29.

AXP opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

