Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRRK. ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 248.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

