Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRRK. ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 248.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Express Price Target Lowered to at Piper Sandler
American Express Price Target Lowered to at Piper Sandler
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scholar Rock to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scholar Rock to Hold
American Express Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America
American Express Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America
Harsco Co. SVP Acquires $45,402.00 in Stock
Harsco Co. SVP Acquires $45,402.00 in Stock
Wedbush Cuts Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $8.00
Wedbush Cuts Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $8.00
Clearside Biomedical’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush
Clearside Biomedical’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report