American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $108.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.29.

Shares of AXP opened at $99.60 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,201,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Analyst Recommendations for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Express Price Target Lowered to at Piper Sandler
American Express Price Target Lowered to at Piper Sandler
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scholar Rock to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scholar Rock to Hold
American Express Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America
American Express Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America
Harsco Co. SVP Acquires $45,402.00 in Stock
Harsco Co. SVP Acquires $45,402.00 in Stock
Wedbush Cuts Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $8.00
Wedbush Cuts Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $8.00
Clearside Biomedical’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush
Clearside Biomedical’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report