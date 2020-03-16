American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $108.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.29.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $99.60 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,201,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.