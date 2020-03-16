Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Acquires $45,402.00 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:HSC opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $27.97.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 345,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,926,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
