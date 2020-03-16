Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Acquires $45,402.00 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HSC opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 345,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,926,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.