Wedbush Cuts Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target to $8.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.95.

CRVS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,013,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 36,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

