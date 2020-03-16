Wedbush Cuts Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target to $8.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.95.
CRVS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,013,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 36,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
