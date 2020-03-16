Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of CLSD opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 238.21% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

