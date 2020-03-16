BidaskClub Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLLS. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.66. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 444.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cellectis by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.