Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of The Ensign Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $255,949 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

