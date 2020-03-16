Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 322.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $495,358.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

