AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,617 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AC Immune by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 173,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The firm has a market cap of $333.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. AC Immune SA has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

