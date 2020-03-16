Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,529 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

