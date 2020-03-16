Fmr LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,538 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Casa Systems worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Casa Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.