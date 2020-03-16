Fmr LLC Purchases 7,716 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 77,160.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Saia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

SAIA opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average is $92.77. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.82.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

