Fmr LLC Invests $648,000 in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.11% of Falcon Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 60,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,026.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.24 on Monday. Falcon Minerals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.11%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.19%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

