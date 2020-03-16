Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,251 Shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of State Auto Financial worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. State Auto Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $950.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

STFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

In other news, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

