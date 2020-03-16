Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291,100 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dynavax Technologies worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after buying an additional 1,968,652 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 433,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 3.93. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 571.95% and a negative net margin of 433.29%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

