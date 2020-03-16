Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.13 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

