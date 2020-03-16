Insider Selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) SVP Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SKT opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.98%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $14,786,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $8,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 92,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.