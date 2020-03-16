Fmr LLC Takes $675,000 Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

