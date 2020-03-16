WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of WPX Energy worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in WPX Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,736,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after buying an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,275,000 after acquiring an additional 58,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPX opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. Equities analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

WPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.62.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

