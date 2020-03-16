Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,852 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of American Vanguard worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AVD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. American Vanguard Corp. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

