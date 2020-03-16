IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 354,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 220,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP opened at $112.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.89. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.47 and a one year high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

