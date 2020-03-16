Blair William & Co. IL Sells 935 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.20.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

