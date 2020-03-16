Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,340,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 178.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.67.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

