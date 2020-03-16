Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Position Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,554 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

