Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,293 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,152.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.