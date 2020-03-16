Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,085 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Delek US worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delek US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of DK opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $649.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

