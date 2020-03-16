Americana Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Montage Resources by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montage Resources by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Montage Resources by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

MR opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Montage Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $82.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. Montage Resources had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Montage Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

