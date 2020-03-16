Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Shares of TCYMF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Position Increased by Fmr LLC
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Position Increased by Fmr LLC
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
AC Immune SA Shares Sold by Fmr LLC
AC Immune SA Shares Sold by Fmr LLC
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,529 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,529 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co.
Fmr LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Casa Systems Inc
Fmr LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Casa Systems Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report