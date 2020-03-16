Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) CEO Purchases $96,500.00 in Stock

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) CEO Robert E. Cauley acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $263.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.44. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.87%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

