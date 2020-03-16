Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) CEO Purchases $96,500.00 in Stock

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) CEO Robert E. Cauley acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00.
Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $263.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.44. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.87%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
