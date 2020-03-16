China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Insider Acquires $94,400.00 in Stock

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) insider Arthur W. Steinhafel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,091.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. China Metro Rural’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. China Metro Rural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.66.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.