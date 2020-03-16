Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CATS. ValuEngine lowered Catasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Catasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CATS stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.81. Catasys has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Catasys will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Catasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Catasys during the third quarter worth about $573,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 715.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 13,788.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

