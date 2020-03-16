Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Celcuity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

