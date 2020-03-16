Raymond James Trims Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Target Price to $17.00

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLCM. ValuEngine raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLCM opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.82). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 339.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCM. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 417,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,494 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

