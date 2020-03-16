Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 10.7% in February

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 164,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.