BidaskClub Upgrades BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) to “Sell”

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDSI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $336.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,136,395 shares of company stock worth $13,597,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

