Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 5,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $463.57 million, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,037.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

