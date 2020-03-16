Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $171.80

Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 171.80 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 173.35 ($2.28), with a volume of 860540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.80 ($2.60).

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 357 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

About Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

