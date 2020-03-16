G4S (LON:GFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.70

G4S plc (LON:GFS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.70 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 86.02 ($1.13), with a volume of 1227781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.88 ($1.22).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of G4S to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220 ($2.89).

Get G4S alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 195.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59. G4S’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

In other news, insider Tim Weller bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £90,100 ($118,521.44).

About G4S (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.