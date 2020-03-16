Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Update

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $5,675,211,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $469,811,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,277 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,578.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $100.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

