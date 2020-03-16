Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 178,082 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,082 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 16.46. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

