Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $33.00 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.