698 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $87.93 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.39 and a one year high of $122.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.